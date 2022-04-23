EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,016,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,295. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

