EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,460,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,876. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.05 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.