EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 22,156,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,194,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

