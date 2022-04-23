EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $172,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 520,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($132.71) to £111 ($144.42) in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,507,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,519. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

