Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Trading Down 5.4%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.84. 326,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 244,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRAM)
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
