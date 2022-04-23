Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Trading Down 5.4%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.84. 326,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 244,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

