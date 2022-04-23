Evil Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $125,044.72 and approximately $9.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

