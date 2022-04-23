Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

EVT opened at €25.64 ($27.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.52 and its 200 day moving average is €35.05. Evotec has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($25.01) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($49.28).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

