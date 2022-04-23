Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

XOM stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,591,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,526,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

