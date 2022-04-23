F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.36.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $200.46. The stock had a trading volume of 469,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in F5 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in F5 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

