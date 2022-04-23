FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FBBPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FBBPF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

