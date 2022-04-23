Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Decreased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

