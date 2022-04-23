Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) to report $404.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.52 million and the highest is $406.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Finance Of America Companies.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.62 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,045. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

