Financial Contrast: HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) and YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% YPF Sociedad Anónima -0.17% 0.62% 0.22%

This table compares HF Sinclair and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.34 $558.32 million $3.40 11.16 YPF Sociedad Anónima $13.24 billion 0.14 -$24.00 million ($0.06) -77.33

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than YPF Sociedad Anónima. YPF Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of YPF Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HF Sinclair and YPF Sociedad Anónima, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 2 3 0 2.60 YPF Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

HF Sinclair presently has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than YPF Sociedad Anónima.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats YPF Sociedad Anónima on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 123 oil and gas fields; approximately 483 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,110 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas. It also had a retail distribution network of 1,632 YPF-branded service stations; 20 exploration permits, including 16 onshore and four offshore exploration permits, as well as 103 production concessions; and 36 crude oil treatment plants and 11 pumping plants. In addition, the company owns and operates three refineries with combined annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,800 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Further, it participates in 18 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 2,858 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, and ensiling bags; and supplies diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, asphalts, paraffin, and sulfur, CO2, decanted oil, and aromatic extract. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

