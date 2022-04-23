First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) & Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Head to Head Review

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prologis and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 8 2 3.09 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $173.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.14%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Prologis.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 61.77% 7.99% 5.16% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prologis and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.76 billion 26.24 $2.94 billion $3.94 42.82 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prologis beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

