First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $964.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $629.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $702.89 and a 200-day moving average of $788.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $616.41 and a 52-week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 66.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

In related news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

