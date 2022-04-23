First City Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $82.04. 466,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,060. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.