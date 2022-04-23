First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after acquiring an additional 166,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.57. 2,360,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,021. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

