First City Capital Management Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 17.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,307,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

