First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,471. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

