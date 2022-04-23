First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. 736,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,567. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

