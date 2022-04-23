First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$39,875.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,375.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 16th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total value of C$44,820.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,821 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$41,130.18.

TSE FR opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.22. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -594.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.