First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.00.

TSE:FR opened at C$14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -594.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.22. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.60%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,700. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock valued at $18,233,994.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

