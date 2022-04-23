First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.15.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

