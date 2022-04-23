First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

