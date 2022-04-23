First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First United has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. First United’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

