FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

NYSE FE opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 153,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,731,000 after acquiring an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

