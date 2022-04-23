FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

NYSE:FE traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $46.01. 5,208,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

