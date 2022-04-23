FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

FE stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

