Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.68

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 45541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

