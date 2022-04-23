Flamingo Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $62.02 million and $10.56 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.73 or 0.07443815 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.59 or 0.99973200 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

