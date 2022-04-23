Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 15.61% of Flexsteel Industries worth $27,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.31. 21,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,771. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 2,133 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $50,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $544,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

