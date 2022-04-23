Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Stock Price Down 5%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 19,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 50,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 167.88% and a negative net margin of 930.19%.

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

