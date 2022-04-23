Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,737,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.