Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 497,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,118,000 after acquiring an additional 419,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

AMGN stock opened at $250.35 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

