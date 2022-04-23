Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

