Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ShotSpotter worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall Hawks purchased 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $353.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

