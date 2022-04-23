Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Shares of ROK opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

