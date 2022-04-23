Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 28.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock opened at $402.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.