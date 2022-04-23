Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,136,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Landstar System by 324.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

