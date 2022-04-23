Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $180.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average is $172.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

