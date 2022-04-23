Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of VFC opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

