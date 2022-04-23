Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of CINF opened at $136.66 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

