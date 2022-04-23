Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.