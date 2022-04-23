Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 11,686 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brigham Minerals worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 39.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

