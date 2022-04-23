Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM opened at $85.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,915 in the last three months. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

