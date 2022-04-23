Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average of $164.52. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

