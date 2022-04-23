Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FSUGY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 84,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,575. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

