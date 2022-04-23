Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fortis by 13.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 81.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 127,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

