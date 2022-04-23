Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,796. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.