Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.70% of Franchise Group worth $35,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 10,758.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 199,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

